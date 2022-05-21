Man arrested for using another person’s social security number during traffic stop, police say

A man was arrested for using another man’s identity during a traffic stop.

During a traffic stop on Jan. 25, the driver, later identified as Kaleb Cogbill, used another person’s social security number.

Cogbill gave the social security number because he told police he didn’t have his driver’s license on him, police said.

The real owner of the social security number called the Memphis Police Department (MPD) to file a report, after he got a ticket in the mail for speeding on I-40.

The victim told police that he was never stopped, and the citation was for a Chrysler 200, and he drives a 2016 Honda Fit, according to an affidavit.

MPD ran the TN tag and was able to locate the Chrysler vehicle.

Police went to the location and found a man who matched the description of the driver from the bodycam footage.

Cogbill was arrested, and charged with identity theft and criminal impersonation.

Police also found out that Cogbill used the victim’s social security number on two other separate occasions in 2020, according to an affidavit.

Cogbill is due in court on May 23.

