Man arrested after using spray-painted ‘Duck Hunt’ Nintendo game gun to rob store, deputies say

A South Carolina man remains in jail after deputies said he used a spray-painted video game gun to rob a store.

David Dalesandro, 25, of Sharon, South Carolina, was quickly arrested Monday after deputies said he held up a Kwik Stop convenience store using an old-school “Duck Hunt” Nintendo video game gun that was spray-painted black,

Workers at the store said Dalesandro was wearing a mask, wig, and a hoodie when he went into the store and showed the gun. Deputies said he got away with about $300.

Investigators found Dalesandro just down the street in the parking lot of a Dollar General and deputies found the “Duck Hunt” gun in his pants.

Dalesandro remains in the York County Detention Center.

