Man arrested in Valdosta shooting case

Apr. 20—VALDOSTA — Police arrested a Valdosta man Tuesday in a shooting case.

At about 8:35 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of West Street after someone called E911 to report he had been shot, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.

Officers found a 43-year-old victim in the road with a gunshot wound to his leg. Police provided first aid until EMTs arrived and took the man to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was treated and released.

Detectives determined the man had been at his home on West Street when he and another man got into an argument and the other man pulled a gun and shot him, police said.

The suspect had fled the scene but police had a description of him and arrest warrants were obtained for felony aggravated assault and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The suspect, a 43-year-old Valdosta man, turned himself in at the Lowndes County Jail, police said.

"I am proud of the work of the members of our department for their dedicated efforts to find (the suspect) and get him into custody. They did not give up looking for him until he turned himself in," Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.

Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.