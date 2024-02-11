Man arrested after vehicle pursuit that ended in Antioch

(KRON) – An Antioch resident was arrested after fleeing from police on Friday, the Oakley Police Department said.

Oakley police special services team officers said they saw a vehicle that was speeding run two red lights. Police began to chase the driver. Police said the driver pulled into an apartment complex at 2747 Winding Lane in Antioch and fled on foot.

The officers caught the suspect on foot and took him into custody.

The suspect was identified as 20-year-old Antioch resident Andrew Early.

Early was arrested and booked into jail for fleeing from officers, resisting officers, and forgery.

