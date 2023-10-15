Man arrested for vehicular assault after crash on Mullen Road, Thurston Sheriff says

A 35-year-old man, suspected of driving under the influence, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault Thursday night, according to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

Sanders posted information about the incident on social media because he responded to the wreck.

“I’ll be working patrol tonight and will try to keep everyone up to date on what’s going on in our county,” he said in his post.

Around 9 p.m. Oct. 12, the 35-year-old man was involved in a head-on crash in the 8400 block of Mullen Road Southeast near Kagy Street Southeast.

“An injured driver in the victim vehicle is being transported to the hospital with serious injuries,” Sanders said. “The victim had to be cut out of their vehicle.”

That person was ultimately taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia, according to Lacey Fire District 3.

“This is a reminder that driving under the influence places everyone at risk,” Sanders said in his post. “Designate a driver before you consume, it’s not worth your life or the life of someone else.”