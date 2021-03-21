A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted, pepper-sprayed an Asian gas station owner because the suspect wanted to pay in all coins

Sarah Al-Arshani
·3 min read
oakland suspect
Oakland Police released an image of a suspect arrested for verbally assaulting and pepper-spraying and Asian gas station owner. Oakland Police Department

  • A man was arrested on assault charges after verbally assaulting and pepper-spraying an Asian gas station owner.

  • An argument ensued after the suspect tried to pay for his gas in all coins, KGO reported.

  • The incident came as hate crimes against Asian Americans have been on the rise.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A man was arrested after he verbally assaulted and pepper-sprayed a gas station owner in Oakland, California, local news outlet KGO reported.

The gas station owner, Cwell, who did not provide his last name and is of Asian descent, told KGO the man got into an argument with the gas station's cashier because he was trying to pay for his gas in all coins on Thursday. The cashier told the man that he could not take the money in its current state because the till would not fit the dozens of quarters the man presented at the register.

When Cwell intervened, he said the suspect shouted racists remarks at him.

"He just started mouthing off ... 'You should go back to China,' like that," Cwell told KGO. "We were just bursting out laughing because it was so unbelievable."

Cwell also claimed that the man "ends up reversing his car at me," but police have not confirmed the exact details of the incident and the moment was not captured on surveillance footage.

The Oakland Police Department announced Friday that they arrested the man on assault charges, an image of whom was shared in a screenshot from surveillance footage.

"Today the case was presented to the @AlamedaCountyDA for review," the department said in a statement posted on Facebook. "OPD denounces all incidents involving hate. This is an ongoing investigation no further details will be released at this time."

Cwell said Thursday that he followed the man out of the store to get his license plate number, and the man again shouted racist remarks at him and pepper-sprayed him.

"The guy had pulled out his pepper spray and he had shot my face, arms," he told KGO. "I ended up going to the ER to get taken care of."

Representatives from the Oakland Police Department did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

The incident comes a few days after Robert Aaron Long was arrested and charged after killing eight people at three spas in the Atlanta area. Six of the eight victims were identified as Asian women.

While police have not yet ruled out the possibility of a hate crime, Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds said on Wednesday the crimes may have not been racially motivated, and that Long blamed a sex addiction for the attacks.

There has been a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans since the pandemic started. Stop AAPI Hate, a reporting center that has been tracking cases from March to December of last year, said they received "over 2,808 firsthand accounts of anti-Asian hate" crimes.

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Heartbreaking missed layup in final seconds spoils UC Santa Barbara's March Madness upset bid

    Amadou Sow's layup bounced in an out with four seconds remaining, and Creighton survived.

  • Pete Davidson Gets Court Ordered Protection From Fake Wife

    Michelle Mootreddy was arrested on Thursday for breaking into Davidson’s Staten Island home. Mootreddy is charged with a host of felonies for the incident.

  • Asian Americans in Atlanta fear for their safety after spa shootings

    Yahoo News spoke to a number of members of Atlanta’s Asian American community, most of them women, who said that they are on high alert in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly rampage.

  • 'Stand Up, Fight Back': Atlanta rally decries anti-Asian violence, mourns spa shooting victims

    The tragedy has prompted an outpouring of support. Communities nationwide, from Phoenix to Philadelphia, gathered this week to mourn the victims.

  • 75-year-old Asian woman fought off accused attacker. Now man is arrested, CA cops say

    The woman’s family said she fought back with a stick.

  • Barack Obama says pop culture teaches boys to 'excel in sports and sexual conquest'

    The former president revealed conversations with Sasha and Malia's friends about how pop culture influences young men.

  • A father dropped his 2-year-old daughter into the enclosure of an angry African bull elephant at San Diego Zoo

    The unidentified 25-year-old lost his grip on his 2-year-old daughter while trying to climb out of the enclosure, but both escaped uninjured.

  • Mar-a-Lago Hosted Wild Parties Just Before Its COVID Outbreak. And It’s Not Stopping.

    InstagramDonald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. But that doesn’t mean the parties stop.On Sunday, the club will host a 500-person fundraiser for a childrens’ charity—complete with vintage cars, Lamborghinis, Ferraris, and “everybody playing by the pool,” according to Palm Beach realtor Valentina Aved, who helped organize the event.The $375-a-head, invite-only party benefitting Place of Hope is sold out, Aved says, and nobody seems concerned about the outbreak.“It will be a very exciting event. The most beautiful cars, people, good friends,” she told The Daily Beast. The charity’s Instagram likewise promised “hundreds of historic cars on display, live entertainment, a fashion show, brunch and more!” It does not mention coronavirus precautions. The party’s website references “sanitization stations” and “room for social distancing” once.The event will be held outdoors after multiple infections forced the club’s dining room and beachside venue to close. In an email to members, first reported by the Associated Press, Mar-a-Lago said, “some of our staff have recently tested positive for COVID-19” but promised “all appropriate response measures” were being taken. Affected areas were being sanitized and some workers were quarantining, but banquet and event services remain open, it said. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Valentina Deva (@realtorvalentina) Aved, who goes by Valentina Deva on Instagram, told The Daily Beast that two kitchen staff members had tested positive. She was at Mar-a-Lago last week during two wild fundraiser events put on for a dog charity, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, chaired by Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump. Usually the annual gala—almost always held at Trump properties—attracts at least 800 people, but, due to COVID-19, organizers split the event into two bashes of about 500 people across two days.Aved insisted everyone wore masks and tried their best to social distance—“maybe not six feet, but at least three feet apart”—in the Grand Ballroom.But dozens of photos and videos from the event show almost no attendees wearing masks, and women screaming and crowding around one another to take photos.In one video from the event posted by Miami philanthropist Angela Bird, a topless male model walked down a catwalk as mask-less woman screamed and cheered at nearby tables.The events, complete with dog shows and an auction, reportedly raised $1.4 million. Neither Place of Hope, Big Dog Ranch Rescue, nor Mar-a-Lago responded to The Daily Beast’s request for comment about precautions taken. Instagram/Angela Birdman Bird, who is on the charity’s board of directors, told The Daily Beast she hadn’t heard of “one single person who has tested positive from attending that event.” She said masks were given out upon entry, and everyone was asked to wear them until seated.Lara Trump attended the fundraiser as well. Donald Trump himself showed up midway through, telling the crowd he heard their raucous noises from the golf course and came to “check out what you are doing,” according to Aved.Trump was seen hugging people as a mostly mask-free crowd took photos and chanted, “We love you, we love you.”In other videos from the past week, Melania Trump was seen joining her husband in a dining area, mobbed by more mask-free patrons.The former first family moved to Mar-a-Lago permanently after leaving the White House in January. Donald and Melania were there on Friday preparing for their son Barron’s 15th birthday when the outbreak became public, according to CNN. View this post on Instagram A post shared by F A R R A H A B R A H A M (@farrahabraham) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vanessa Vinci (@vanessavincistyle) View this post on Instagram A post shared by @michaelsolakiewicz Aved said she checked up on her friends in light of the club’s positive cases. Some had returned to Miami, others to New York, where incoming travelers are supposed to quarantine or show proof of a negative COVID-19 test result. None of them were feeling ill, she said. Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy, a Democrat, asked Palm Beach County to shut down Mar-a-Lago in January after a New Year’s Eve bash there attracted hundreds of mask-less partygoers. The county sent a stern letter to the club warning that it had violated county codes and could be fined $15,000. Hardy said the Florida House had passed a COVID-19 liability bill that will give businesses like Mar-a-Lago immunity despite irresponsible behavior. He tweeted Friday night: “The workers don’t deserve this.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • ‘Riverdale’ Star Charles Melton on Anti-Asian Hate Crimes: ‘I Failed to Defend My Heritage in Fear of Retribution’ (Guest Column)

    I’ve often been told that I’m not Asian enough. Not white enough. And I question whether I am enough at all. I am conflicted by my racial identities and the trauma that comes with that. In light of the recent horrors, I am compelled to share my story. My parents met in Korea when my […]

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling man to wear mask

    Police say the suspect "belligerently refused" to cooperate with a store policy that requires face masks inside the establishment, before stabbing the manager three times.

  • 'It's become a tinder': Miami Beach declares state of emergency for entertainment district due to spring breakers

    Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency due to an influx of spring breakers who have inundated the city.

  • A Florida man was sentenced to 7 years after pretending to be associated with the Wu-Tang Clan and Roc Nation to scam hotels

    Aaron Barnes-Burpo and his co-defendant told hotels and other businesses they were with Wu-tang Clan and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the DOJ said.

  • A Washington sheriff walked back his claim to police that a Black newspaper carrier was stopping at houses on his street and threatened to kill him

    Sheriff Ed Troyer is facing calls for his resignation after alleging that a Black newspaper carrier whom he had followed threatened to kill him.

  • Cubs minor leaguer Jesus Camargo-Corrales charged with possession of 21 pounds of methamphetamine

    Police say that a K-9 identified the drugs after Camargo gave them permission to search his car.

  • The son of an Atlanta-area shooting victim says he's not buying the suspect's sex addiction excuse

    Randy Park also said that the suspect's family should take responsibility for how he turned out: "What did y'all teach him?"

  • SAS ordered to start disrupting Russian meddling around the world

    SAS soldiers will be told to disrupt Russian meddling around the world as part of a major shake up of defence priorities. The SAS and other units in the Special Forces Group will likely work alongside MI6 to conduct covert surveillance operations against Russian spies and military units. Sir Mark Carleton-Smith, the chief of the general staff, told The Telegraph that special forces will be tasked with tackling “hostile state actors”. The move comes ahead of the publication of the Defence Command Paper, the MoD’s contribution to the Government’s Integrated Review of foreign, defence, security and development policy, which will be published on Monday. Writing for the The Telegraph, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said that Britain must reinvent its armed forces for the 21st century as the threat it faces "has changed beyond recognition" in 30 years. He says: “Our enemies have infinitely more options. Encryption, precision, and information operations complicate the threat picture. “We find ourselves constantly confronted in the 'grey zone', that limbo land between peace and war. So conflict prevention is more critical than ever.” In what will be seen as a modern day Battle of the Atlantic, the Royal Navy will deploy a ‘spy ship’ to stop Russian submarines sabotaging Britain's internet by damaging undersea cables. Due in service by 2024, the Multi Role Ocean Surveillance ship (MROSS) will help protect critical national infrastructure such as undersea cables which carry trillions of dollars of financial transfers each day and transmit 97 per cent of the world’s global communications.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Attacked by Teens, Told to ‘Go Back to Your Country’ in Queens

    A 13-year-old boy was attacked by a group of teenagers on a playground in Queens on Tuesday. Ongoing investigation: The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is looking into the incident that occurred at around 6:30 p.m. in Bowne Park. The boy was listed as in stable condition, according to Sunnyside Post.

  • U.S. government to consider proposal to free Afghan drug lord in exchange for American contractor

    U.S. government agencies are again looking at a long-standing proposal to release an Afghan drug kingpin in exchange for concessions in peace talks, which would include the release of an American held in Afghanistan.

  • The church where accused Georgia shooter Robert Aaron Long worshipped is kicking him out

    "In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the actions of Aaron Long as well as his stated reasons for carrying out this wicked plan," church said.

  • Why Europe's AstraZeneca vaccine fumble could be bad news for the U.S.

    The confusing episode over AstraZeneca inoculations, which were temporarily suspended in Germany and other European countries, may have a ripple effect, clouding the vaccination issue not just for EU citizens but for at least some Americans.