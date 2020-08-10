Man arrested after veteran’s jaw broken in row over wearing a mask

Cody P Hansen in custody of the authorities: (Kent Police Department)

A man from Washington has been arrested, accused of assaulting a disabled veteran after he made a comment about his girlfriend not wearing a face mask.

Cody P Hansen was arrested and charged with assault on Saturday after he allegedly attacked the 72-year-old veteran and left him unconscious in the lobby at the Red Lion Inn and Suites in Kent, Washington, on 18 July.

In surveillance footage released by the authorities, the elderly man could be seen sitting down in the hotel lobby, with his walking stick and dog by his side, when a man approaches him.

The victim told the authorities that he had previously made a comment about Mr Hansen’s girlfriend not wearing a face mask, and he claimed that the 35-year-old confronted him about his remark.

Washington residents are required to wear face masks in both public and shared spaces, including “hotel or apartment hallways,” according to the Washington State Coronavirus Response website.

The statewide face mask mandate was introduced by Washington governor Jay Inslee in July, after the state saw a rise in coronavirus cases, following a reopening of parts of its economy.

After Mr Hansen confronted the man about his comment, he then allegedly punched the 72-year-old multiple times, before he then walked away down a corridor of the hotel.

The victim, who was left unconscious in the hotel lobby after the attack, suffered a broken jaw and a cornea abrasion in the incident, according to Q13 News.

The 35-year-old is currently being held at Spokane Count Jail awaiting transfer to King County, and has had his bail set at $10,000 (£7,649).

Read more

Innocent bystander dies a month after being stabbed over face masks

Masks reduce severity of coronavirus symptoms in wearer, experts say

Trump cheered by supporters as he says they don’t have to wear masks