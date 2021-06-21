Man arrested after victim stabbed multiple times in Hamilton neighborhood

Jun. 21—A man was arrested this morning after an incident during which a victim was allegedly stabbed multiple times.

Hamilton police early this morning charged Gary Walter, 37, with felonious assault after they say he repeatedly stabbed Jarrel Marchez Freeman, including in the neck, at 255 Fairview Ave. in the Lindenwald neighborhood.

Freeman was transported to Kettering Health Hamilton, and he later was airlifted to the Kettering Health Main Campus in Kettering.

Five officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to reports of a man stabbed in the neck, and they sought a suspect driving a red Impala.

Twice earlier in the morning police had received calls that a man at the Fairview address who was not wanted there, trying to get into the residence. But each time, he was gone before officers arrived. Walter's address is listed as 119 Fairview Ave.

"Officers heard yelling from 255 Fairview and started towards the house," according to the arrest report. "That's when we found the victim laying on the side of the road," with stab woulnds to his chest, neck, leg and stomach.

Witnesses told police Walter "was causing issues again" and that's when Freeman went out to confront him, leading to an altercation before the multiple stabbings.