Man arrested after video circulates on social media of puppies being abused, Ga. deputies say

A Georgia man is facing charges after deputies said he abused puppies.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Haralson County Sheriff’s Office said they were contacted on Sept.7 at 10:30 p.m., about possible animal abuse.

According to the deputies, there had been a ‘horrific’ video posted on social media showing puppies being abused.

TRENDING STORIES:

The next day, investigators went to the 7600 block of Highway 27 to conduct a search warrant at the home.

Haralson investigators said they found evidence, including a gun and two active moonshine stills along with other components.

The sheriff’s office arrested Jamey Lee “Pooh” Souder, 48, and charged him with aggravated cruelty to animals for the deaths of the puppies. He’s also facing charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of firearms, and manufacture or distillation of alcoholic beverages.

Officials have not said how many puppies were abused or died.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The sheriff’s office said this is the second report of animal abuse within the first eight days of September.

“Back in June of this year, we saw two cases of terrible mistreatment of animals that caused death. In both of those cases, our office charged the individuals with felony aggravated cruelty to animals. Now, in early September, we are seeing more animal abuse cases,” Sheriff Stacy Williams said. “It is hard to understand someone not taking care of their animals, it is even harder to understand someone intentionally harming them. Animal cruelty in any form is unacceptable.”

IN OTHER NEWS: