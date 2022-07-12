Man arrested after villagers find naked corpse of woman covered in bite marks in northeast Thailand

Thai police arrested a man suspected of murdering his wife, whose naked body was discovered covered in bite marks by villagers in Buriram, Thailand.

Phutthaisong Police Station officers responded to a two-story house in Ma Feung subdistrict on July 10 after villagers discovered the corpse of a woman named Kamala, 55, in her own home.

The police found Kamala lying on a bed in a supine position with a duvet covering her body. Preliminary examination found over 10 human bite marks on Kamala’s mouth, cheeks, ears, nipples, genitalia and body. There were also signs of sexual intercourse, according to the police.

Kamala was estimated to have been dead for about two days before her body was discovered. Police said that worms had penetrated her neck.

An arrest warrant was issued for Nithipot, the 52-year-old husband of Kamala, after he disappeared along with his motorbike.

Kamala’s husband was arrested at his relative’s house in Huai Thalaeng district in Nakhon Ratchasima province on Tuesday morning. Nithipot, who was reportedly intoxicated at the time of his arrest, admitted to biting his wife before strangling her to death during sex.

The suspect admitted to selling his motorbike’s sidecar for 1,500 baht (approximately $41) to travel to his relative’s house. Nithipot told police he is prepared to go to prison to “pay back his karmic debt.” The man claimed that his wife was cruel to him and took the money he earned, which led him to murdering her.

According to the neighbors, both Kamala and Nitiphot often fought and drank alcohol. Sunthara, Kamala’s 57-year-old sister, said she knew her sister was being abused by Nithipot. However, when she tried to intervene, the couple allegedly told her to not get involved.

Kamala’s daughter, who is working in another province, also told police that Nithipot had been abusive towards her mother in the past. She said she never felt comfortable calling Nithipot “father” or “uncle” because of his treatment towards Kamala.

The investigation is currently ongoing. Nithipot’s questioning will reportedly resume Wednesday once he is no longer intoxicated.

Featured Image via Saad Chaudhry

