Man arrested after viral attack of Southwest Airlines gate agent at Atlanta airport
Polices have arrested a man they say assaulted a gate agent at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter.
Officers responded to reports of a fight at a Southwest Airlines gate around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
A gate agent told police that a male passenger was being disorderly after being asked to get off of a flight.
The investigation revealed the suspect, Courney Drummond, refused to comply with flight attendants as a plane taxied from the gate to the tarmac.
Police said Drummond became aggressive, forcing the plane to return to the gate.
After he was escorted off the plane, Drummond threatened a gate agent several times and then assaulted him.
Video shows Drummond lunge at a gate agent and punch him and then continue to threaten airport staff.
Drummond was arrested and charged with simple battery, battery and obstruction.
