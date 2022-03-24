Man arrested after viral attack of Southwest Airlines gate agent at Atlanta airport

Polices have arrested a man they say assaulted a gate agent at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Video of the incident has gone viral on Twitter.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at a Southwest Airlines gate around 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

A gate agent told police that a male passenger was being disorderly after being asked to get off of a flight.

The investigation revealed the suspect, Courney Drummond, refused to comply with flight attendants as a plane taxied from the gate to the tarmac.

Police said Drummond became aggressive, forcing the plane to return to the gate.

After he was escorted off the plane, Drummond threatened a gate agent several times and then assaulted him.

Video shows Drummond lunge at a gate agent and punch him and then continue to threaten airport staff.

Drummond was arrested and charged with simple battery, battery and obstruction.