Man arrested at Virginia preschool with an AK-47 in his vehicle after saying he was headed to the CIA, police say

A man who told police he was headed for the CIA has been arrested at a Virginia preschool for felony possession of a firearm on school property, Fairfax County police said.

Florida resident Eric Sandow, 32, was arrested Tuesday at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean after police said he was trespassing on school grounds.

Weapons recovered by Fairfax County Police after an alleged trespasser was arrested at Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean, Virginia. - Fairfax Couty Police Department

Fairfax County Police say they recovered two weapons, including an AK-47, after they conducted a search of his vehicle.

Sandow told police he was headed to the CIA, they said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

For more CNN news and newsletters create an account at CNN.com