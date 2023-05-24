Man arrested at Virginia preschool with AK-47 was ‘making his way to the CIA’: police

A man who was arrested this week at a Virginia preschool said he was headed to the CIA’s headquarters, police said.

Officers were called to Dolley Madison Preschool in McLean around 11 a.m. Tuesday when a man was denied entry into the building after asking the use the restroom. A community member had reported a “strange man on the property,” according to Fairfax County Police. “At no point did he gain physical entrance to the school building,” the school said in a statement.

The man himself was unarmed but officers searched his car and found an AK-47, a handgun, ammunition and several magazines for both guns. The man told police he was “was making his way to the CIA.” McLean is less than a mile from the CIA’s headquarters in Langley.

Eric Sandow, 32, of Florida, was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property. He’s being held pending a July preliminary hearing after he was arraigned Wednesday.

Fairfax County Police Sgt. Tara Gerhard told NBC Washington that Sandow did not make any threats against the preschool, but added, “This did happen on school grounds which, as a mother, I would be very concerned.”

The incident occurred less than a day after a 19-year-old Missouri man crashed a U-Haul truck into security barriers near the White House and told investigators he wanted to harm President Biden.

Sai Varshith Kandula was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill, kidnap or inflict harm on the president, vice president or a family member. He’s also facing charges including assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a vehicle, trespassing and destruction of federal property.

With News Wire Services