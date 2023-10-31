Man arrested in W.Va. for attempted murder in Chambersburg

A Franklin County man wanted in connection with a shooting this week in Chambersburg was arrested hours later in West Virginia.

Evan Lamarr Sears, 45, of Waynesboro, was arrested in Martinsburg, W.Va., around 5:30 p.m. Monday on charges including attempted murder, according to Chambersburg Police.

A warrant for Sears' arrest was issued after police responded at about 9:30 a.m. that day to the 100 block of Garfield Street for a report of a shooting.

A male, suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg and hand, said he was shot during a confrontation in the 700 block of South Main Street. The victim was taken to an undisclosed hospital, and the severity of his condition is not known, police said.

Chambersburg police determined Sears had fled and was found in the 600 block of North High Street in Martinsburg, W.Va.

Martinsburg police secured the area, and Sears surrendered without incident after a "period of negotiations," that department reported on Facebook.

"We would like to thank the community for their patience and support, as well as commend the law enforcement officers involved for ensuring a safe and peaceful resolution," the Martinsburg Police Department said.

In addition to attempted murder, Sears is charged with four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. one count of theft by unlawful taking, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to court records.

Sears will be extradited to Chambersburg for arraignment. His case was listed as "inactive," indicating he had not yet been arraigned, as of Tuesday afternoon in the state's online criminal case system.

