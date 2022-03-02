Man arrested in Wake County for impersonating law enforcement — for a third time

A man from Apex has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer, the third time he has been charged with doing so in five years, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged Devin Alexander Stenulis, 34, on Tuesday with one count of impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Sternulis was spotted driving a white Dodge Charger with active blue lights on Highway 70 in Garner by an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy, according to a news release.

The deputy dispatched the description of the vehicle and started an investigation into the vehicle and its owner, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After determining Sternulis as the owner, authorities obtained an arrest warrant and took him into custody on Tuesday.

An inspection of the vehicle identified “several lights and a lightbar which could be mistaken as a law enforcement vehicle” and was seized for investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sternulis is currently jailed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Previous arrests

Sternulis has been arrested twice before for impersonating a law enforcement officer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The first time was May 29, 2017, according to records with the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

The second time was when he was arrested on Dec. 26, 2018, for impersonating law enforcement and a concealed handgun permit violation, according to CCBI.

In the 2018 incident, CBS 17 previously reported Stenulis attempted to pull over a driver on Jones Street in Raleigh while driving a white Dodge Charger, which had a siren and flashing red light, police said.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office, along with the law enforcement community continue to be alarmed whenever someone impersonates being a certified officer,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in a news release. “We will continue to be vigilant in going after individuals who attempt to erode the trust that law enforcement continues to build with the citizens we serve.”

In a photo provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the trunk of the involved vehicle is shown containing a fluorescent vest and a load-bearing vest that reads “fugitive recovery agent.”

The photo also shows the rear windshield of the Dodge Charger, which has a small decal that reads “not a cop.”

The News & Observer has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more details.