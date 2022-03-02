Man arrested in Wake County for impersonating law enforcement — for a third time

Wake County Sheriff's Office
Aaron Sánchez-Guerra
·2 min read

A man from Apex has been arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer, the third time he has been charged with doing so in five years, the Wake County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office charged Devin Alexander Stenulis, 34, on Tuesday with one count of impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

Sternulis was spotted driving a white Dodge Charger with active blue lights on Highway 70 in Garner by an off-duty Sheriff’s deputy, according to a news release.

The deputy dispatched the description of the vehicle and started an investigation into the vehicle and its owner, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After determining Sternulis as the owner, authorities obtained an arrest warrant and took him into custody on Tuesday.

An inspection of the vehicle identified “several lights and a lightbar which could be mistaken as a law enforcement vehicle” and was seized for investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

Sternulis is currently jailed in the Wake County Detention Center under a $25,000 bond.

Previous arrests

Sternulis has been arrested twice before for impersonating a law enforcement officer, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The first time was May 29, 2017, according to records with the Raleigh/Wake City-County Bureau of Identification.

The second time was when he was arrested on Dec. 26, 2018, for impersonating law enforcement and a concealed handgun permit violation, according to CCBI.

In the 2018 incident, CBS 17 previously reported Stenulis attempted to pull over a driver on Jones Street in Raleigh while driving a white Dodge Charger, which had a siren and flashing red light, police said.

“The Wake County Sheriff’s Office, along with the law enforcement community continue to be alarmed whenever someone impersonates being a certified officer,” Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker said in a news release. “We will continue to be vigilant in going after individuals who attempt to erode the trust that law enforcement continues to build with the citizens we serve.”

In a photo provided by the Sheriff’s Office, the trunk of the involved vehicle is shown containing a fluorescent vest and a load-bearing vest that reads “fugitive recovery agent.”

The photo also shows the rear windshield of the Dodge Charger, which has a small decal that reads “not a cop.”

The News & Observer has reached out to the Sheriff’s Office for more details.

Recommended Stories

  • Man accused of shooting Mecklenburg deputy 5 times jailed after release from hospital

    The deputy, Dijon Whyms, is expected to make a full recovery after surgery and his recent release from the hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said.

  • Op-Ed: Fleeing Kyiv with my family, our whole life in two suitcases

    Ukrainians' life is a nightmare, as people scramble to leave the capital for safer cities amid war.

  • 'It's just crazy': Suspect in Sunday shootout held on warrants as chief looks for answers

    Mylik Hill is being held on unrelated theft and resisting law enforcement charges. Police say the man also has a warrant from a conviction.

  • Pentagon mulling more permanent US troops in Eastern Europe

    The Pentagon is deciding if it should add more U.S. troops to NATO-member countries in Eastern Europe on a permanent basis following Russia's attack on Ukraine last week, a top Defense Department official said Tuesday. "We recognize this dynamic situation now requires us to give it another fine-tooth look to see what's necessary to ensure that we've got deterrence of Russia and that we can absolutely 150 percent say that NATO is safe and secure...

  • 'They were the students that stood out': Community honors 3 sisters shot and killed by their father

    Nearly 100 people gathered Tuesday night to remember the four people, including three children, who were shot and killed at a Sacramento County church. Neighbors, community members, law enforcement chaplains, classmates, school staff and strangers filled the driveway of the Church in Sacramento. Authorities say 39-year-old David Mora Rojas on Monday shot his three daughters and another man during a supervised visit at the Church in Sacramento before turning the gun on himself. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the three sisters as 10-year-old Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez, and 13-year-old Samia Mora Gutierrez.

  • OnPolitics: Is Putin a war criminal? Calling him out may be difficult

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia's overnight attack on Kharkiv "a war crime." But holding Putin accountable could be hard.

  • ‘She was tortured’: 2 pre-teens arrested for allegedly assaulting girl at sleepover

    Two 12-year-old girls were arrested, with one now charged, in connection to an alleged violent assault on another girl in Logansport over the weekend.

  • What we know about the supervised visit that happened before deadly Sacramento County church shooting

    All five people killed on Monday after a church shooting in the Arden area of Sacramento County have been identified. A gunman shot and killed his three children and a chaperone present during a supervised visit for the kids before turning the gun on himself, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. According to the Sacramento County Coroner's Office, the three girls were 10-year-old Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 9-year-old Samarah Mora Gutierrez and 13-year-old Samia Mora Gutierrez. Fifty-nine-year-old Nathaniel Kong was also killed.

  • Russia signals it's open to more talks

    This comes as the U.N. General Assembly will vote to demand Russia stop its military actions. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

  • Ex-UFC champion arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

    Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a man in Northern California, police said. Velasquez, 39, was arrested Monday in San Jose and is being held without bail at Santa Clara County Main Jail, records show. The San Jose Police Department said officers responded to a shooting Monday and found a man with at least one gunshot wound.

  • Manchin fans faint hopes for stalled social, climate bill

    Pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin floated the broad outlines Wednesday of a reconfigured social and environment package that aims half its resources at reducing federal deficits, a day after President Joe Biden suggested refocusing his own more ambitious but stalled plan. Manchin, D-W.Va., whose opposition doomed Biden's 10-year, roughly $2 trillion measure in December, provided no figures or details. The entire effort has drawn unanimous Republican opposition, and it was sidelined in the evenly divided Senate after Manchin said before Christmas that he opposed a version of the bill that the House had passed.

  • Biden Announces ‘Crackdown’ on Shipping Industry, Citing 1000% Price Increases and Record Profits

    In President Biden's State of the Union address on Mar. 1, the commander in chief blamed the surge in inflation partially on companies that operate in a market with little competition, like the...

  • How ‘The Batman’ Director Matt Reeves Made a $200 Million Bet on Robert Pattinson’s Darker Knight

    Matt Reeves was terrified. In September 2020, the director had just returned to filming on “The Batman,” Warner Bros.’ latest reboot of the studio’s multibillion-dollar superhero franchise, after a six-month break due to the pandemic. Reeves had spent lockdown working on the meticulous — and costly — safety protocols needed to complete the film, but […]

  • Father who shot his children, chaperone at California church had violent past

    The man who authorities say shot his three children and their chaperone before he killed himself at a Sacramento, California, church Monday had been arrested

  • 7 New Movies to Stream in March 2022

    March 2022 will see the debut of films across action, thriller, sci-fi and comedy genres.

  • Wisconsin Woman Put Dismembered Victim’s Head in Bucket After Meth-Fueled Sex Act: Cops

    Brown County JailWarning: This story contains graphic descriptions of violence.A 24-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man whose body parts were found strewn about a Green Bay property and vehicle last week.A person living at the home summoned police on Feb. 23 after discovering a severed head in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint obtained by local outlet WBAY. Officers arriving at the scene made their way down the basement stairs, finding the head still lying in a bla

  • McDonald's shooting in Phoenix ends in teen's death

    The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting of a teenager at a McDonald's on Wednesday. The shooting happened at 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, police say.

  • Ex-girlfriend tosses man's dog off condo balcony in Florida

    A 46-year-old woman has been arrested on animal cruelty charges after throwing a 3-year-old pug named Bucky off of a seventh-floor balcony Clearwater condominium during an argument with her ex-boyfriend, authorities said. Eric Adeson told Clearwater police investigators the woman, who he had dated for several months, also threw his keys and cellphone over the balcony Sunday. The dog was found dead on the pavement below, police said.

  • Kansas Highway Patrol officer pulled gun on KCK Rep. Coleman during traffic stop

    Court records reveal a tense encounter between Coleman and law enforcement

  • North Carolina fugitive in road rage killing caught in Shawnee, Kansas, after manhunt

    The arrest of the North Carolina fugitive ended a two-week manhunt that led authorities through several states, including Tennessee, Colorado and Kansas.