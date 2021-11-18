Man arrested after walking into NYC FBI headquarters, claiming he has a bomb in his van

A man walked into a downtown Manhattan federal building claiming he had a bomb in a van, but when authorities searched the vehicle they just found a dog and two duffel bags Wednesday evening.

The unhinged man, a former member of the U.S. Army who claimed to have a background in ordinance, first showed up at 26 Federal Plaza Tuesday, asking to talk to the FBI, sources said.

The building houses the FBI’s New York field office.

He made strange statements and rattled off conspiracy theories, and was asked to leave, sources said.

He returned at about 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, went into the building again, and said the white van he parked nearby had a bomb in it, sources said.

Authorities shut down Federal Plaza and took the man into custody, then searched the van. The man is expected to face charges, while the dog, a black-and-white Husky, will be given a place to stay, sources said.