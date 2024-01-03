Man arrested for wandering naked in neighborhood

Jan. 3—Although the temperature ranged around 40 degrees last Thursday, a Laurel man was arrested for wandering through a neighborhood and exposing himself.

Millard F. Smith, 66, was arrested around 8:43 a.m. on Dec. 28 after Laurel Sheriff's deputies received a complaint of an unclothed man wandering around Wren Road.

Dep. Tommy Houston, assisted by London Police Sergeant Troy Truitt, located Smith on Mystic Lane, six miles southeast of London, and placed him under arrest.

Smith initially gave officers a false name but upon investigation, his true identity was discovered — as well as him being wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Further information from neighbors and complainants revealed that Smith had been going from door to door in the neighborhood and exposing himself.

Smith was charged with second-degree indecent exposure, second-degree disorderly conduct, public intoxication — controlled substances, third-degree criminal trespassing and giving officer false identifying information.

He was also charged on the warrant from Laurel District Court by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed on charges of first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; first-degree wanton endangerment — police officer is victim.

The last charge is in reference to an incident in southern Laurel County in which Smith allegedly fled from officers who were attempting a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle complaint. Smith was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center following his arrest.

His bond for the charges from the Dec. 28 incident is set at $1,000 cash. The bond for the charges for fleeing police is $10,000 cash.

According to online court records, Smith is scheduled to be arraigned in Laurel District Court today (Wednesday).