Man arrested on warrant for attempted rape of child

Bellingham Police arrested a man this week on a warrant for the attempted rape of a child a year ago.

Nelson Geronimo Funes Garcia, 19, remained in Whatcom County Jail on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in lieu of $150,000 bail, according to online jail records.

Funes Garcia was arrested Monday, Nov. 14, in the 3400 block of Woburn Street, police Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

Murphy said the warrant that names Funes Garcia as the suspect on charges of second-degree attempted rape of a child was based on a report to police that was made May 24 in regard to an assault that occurred in November 2021.

“Funes Garcia pulled (the victim) into a room and took substantial steps to overpower and engage in sexual intercourse with (the victim), against (their) will. He had unwanted sexual contact with (the victim) on the same day.,” Murphy said.

Murphy said the victim was between the ages of 12 and 14 and the attack happened in a home where Funes Garcia was a guest.