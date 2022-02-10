Man arrested on warrants, drug charge and other reports

Feb. 10—Police arrested Donald Lewis Fort, 38, on local warrants and new charges of felony possession of drugs and driving with canceled license inimical to public safety at 7:43 p.m. Wednesday after a traffic stop at the intersection of Ruble Avenue and Albert Lea Street.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

One juvenile was cited for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette on school property at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Items taken from truck

Items were reported taken out of a truck at 11:02 a.m. Wednesday at 1014 Janson St. The theft reportedly occurred three weeks prior.

Parking placard taken

A handicap parking placard was reported stolen from a vehicle at 11:03 a.m. Wednesday at 705 Bridge Ave.

Theft by check reported

Theft by check was reported at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday at 700 U.S. Highway 69 S.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday at 409 W. College St. The incident reportedly happened sometime the night prior or in the morning.

Theft reported at store

Shoplifting was reported at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Theft by fraud reported

Police received a report of theft by fraud at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday at 510 Freeborn Ave. A person reportedly spoke with someone who said they were from Spectrum and gave the information their full Social Security number. They are now believed to be a scammer.

Identity theft reported

The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report at 1:38 p.m. Wednesday of identity theft of a person on 240th Street.

Man arrested for domestic assault

Deputies arrested Nicholas Alan Hinkle, 35, for misdemeanor domestic assault at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday at 76572 125th St., Glenville.