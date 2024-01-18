Man arrested for watching pornography, exposing himself inside Penn State library

A man was arrested Wednesday for watching pornography and exposing his genitals inside Penn State’s Pattee Library.

Brandon J. Taylor, 35, was also accused of harassing a woman by asking her to perform sexual acts, university police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause. The charging document described him as homeless.

A defense lawyer was not listed.

A woman told investigators Taylor began watching pornography about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday after she helped him log into a computer, police wrote. He then approached her, exposed his penis and asked her to perform a sex act, police wrote.

Taylor, police wrote, is a registered sex offender in New Hampshire. He was required to register his information with the Pennsylvania State Police, but did not, police wrote.

Taylor was charged with one felony count of failure to comply with registration requirements, as well as a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and harassment. He was also charged with a summary count of disorderly conduct.

District Judge Don Hahn set bail at 10% of $22,500, which Taylor did not post. He is incarcerated at the Centre County Correctional Facility.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 24.