Man arrested after waving around gun in downtown Seattle

A man was arrested after waving around his gun in downtown Seattle on Wednesday, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Seattle police received multiple 911 calls about a man brandishing a handgun in downtown Seattle.

Police arrived around 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Pike Street to search for the man with the gun. Officers found a man matching the description nearby at 2nd Avenue and Union Street.

Officers detained the 20-year-old man after he tried to walk away.

The man had a woman with him. The 33-year-old woman said there was a physical assault and the man pointed the handgun at her.

Officers recovered the gun from the man and arrested him for obstructing a public officer, harassment, and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was later booked into King County Jail.