Man arrested after waving gun at driver in Duluth, police say
A Gwinnett County woman says a man pulled out his gun after she accidentally cut him off while driving in Duluth.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police also received a complaint that someone matching his description was driving recklessly at a nearby apartment complex.
Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson has video of police arresting that man and speaks with the woman who reported him to police on Channel 2 Action News at 5.
TRENDING STORIES:
‘Always thinking of others:’ Youth pastor remembers UGA recruiting analyst killed in crash
Police arrest Ga. man for shoplifting at Walmart, find 37 lbs. of pot when he asks them to open trunk, police say
Gwinnett man offered cigarettes to minors for sex, indictment says
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: