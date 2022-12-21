Man arrested for weapon charge after his wife was found shot in her Altamonte Springs apartment

Altamonte Springs Police Department and the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man for having a weapon after the death of his wife.

This happened at around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment on Ballard Street.

Deputies said that the victim, Brandi Jiles, 35, was found lying in the apartment’s hallway in front of the master bedroom door.

According to the arrest report, deputies found her husband, Johnathon Jiles, inside the bedroom urinating in a closet.

An officer asked Jiles, “Where is the gun?” Jiles asked his wife, “Baby, where is your gun?”

Brandi Jiles, who was severely injured at the time, responded, “on the table,” according to investigators.

Johnathon Jiles is a felon with a long history of drug and gun charges.

Jiles went before a judge only on a charge of gun possession by a felon with a $30,000 bond.

If Jiles posts bond, he will have to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Law enforcement is still investigating the incident and the death of Brandi Jiles.

