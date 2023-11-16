Man arrested Wednesday in disturbing St. Louis County sexual misconduct case

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities arrested a man who allegedly committed acts of sexual misconduct around a minor and briefly trespassed her home Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors have charged Christopher Martin, 25, with three felonies: sexual misconduct involving a child under 15, first-degree sexual misconduct, and first-degree trespassing.

NOTE: Viewers may find some details in this story to be disturbing.

Mayor resigns, hired weeks later in new job making 6x more

The St. Louis County Police Department says a record check of Martin revealed he had an active warrant for sexual misconduct out of the City of St. Louis.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by FOX 2, Martin approached the victim while she was on her way to a bus stop near Fleta Street and Seth Avenue in south St. Louis County. Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Martin allegedly exposed himself and asked a girl to have sex.

The victim ran away from the scene and back to her home, and her mother notified police within minutes.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Daily News

Police say Martin made his way to the home on Fleta Street and entered inside the home without permission. Another person inside the home ordered him to leave.

Martin reportedly left and went to a driveway in the same block, during which he reportedly committed other lewd acts. Police arrested him at an undisclosed time on Wednesday.

The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the series of alleged incidents. Martin is jailed in the county on a $350,000, cash-only bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.