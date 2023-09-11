Man arrested in weekend gas station shooting in east Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police have identified the suspect they say shot and killed a man in a gas station parking lot Saturday night.

According to Metro, on Sept. 10, at around 12:20 p.m., officers were called to a gas station parking lot in the 3200 block of East Fremont Street near St. Louis Avenue after reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound outside of the gas station. Officers then discovered another man in his 20s who had been shot east of the gas station in the parking lot of a dealership, police said.

Original story: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after gas station shooting in east Las Vegas valley

Police said that both men were taken to a local hospital, where the man in his 20s was pronounced dead. The other man, later identified as 42-year-old Emanuel Hodges, sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was being treated at the hospital.

According to police, the investigation revealed that the victim and another man drove into the gas station in a blue sedan, parking about 4 spaces away from Hodges.

Shortly after the victim parked, Hodges got out of his SUV, approached the sedan, and began to shoot at them, police said. According to Metro, Hodges shot the victim several times before the victim ran and collapsed at another business.

The passenger of the sedan began to shoot back, hitting Hodges, and then ran eastbound to the dealership parking lot.

Police said it is unknown what led up to the shooting or if all the men knew each other prior to the incident.

Hodges suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was booked in absentia for open murder with a deadly weapon. A booking photo was not immediately available.

The identification of the victim, as well as his cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or on their website.

