Man arrested in west Phoenix hotel double homicide

Police have made an arrest in a Thursday morning double homicide at a west Phoenix hotel.

Sgt. Melissa Soliz with the Phoenix Police Department confirmed on Saturday morning that an arrest had been made in the fatal shootings of two unidentified men at a hotel near 48th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Phoenix police officers had found both victims with gunshot wounds at the hotel after receiving reports at 9:15 a.m. about gunfire, according to previous information from the department.

Police previously said both shooting victims died from their injuries. It was unclear whether the men died on scene or were taken to the hospital.

The unidentified suspect, whose image from a surveillance video was shared by police following the shooting, reportedly left the scene in a 2004 blue Dodge Ram truck.

No other details were immediately available on the case. As of Saturday morning, Maricopa County Jail did not list any recent arrests for homicide.

