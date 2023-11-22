Man arrested while attempting to flee in boat in Miami, charged in Cape Coral shooting

A man attempting to flee on a boat, charged in a Cape Coral shooting, remains in custody in Miami after authorities issued a warrant for his arrest.

Jorge Delgado Fonseca, 48, is charged with one count of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of improper exhibition with a firearm.

Cape Coral Police said in a news release that around 2:45 a.m. Nov. 5, Cape Coral Police responded to the 2800 block of Skyline Boulevard in reference to a shooting.

Cash reward possible: Cash reward possible: Authorities seek tips around shooting that killed woman

Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound and applied a tourniquet because of the severity of the wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Detectives identified the suspect as Delgado Fonseca.

Cape Coral Police issued a warrant for his arrest and Miami-Dade police located him Nov. 16 actively attempting to flee on a boat.

Delgado Fonseca's arraignment date and bond information weren't immediately available before publication.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Threads @tomasfrobeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran, Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews and Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran.

This article originally appeared on Naples Daily News: Man arrested on Miami boat, charged in Cape Coral shooting