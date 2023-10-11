Police say a Sioux Falls man was arrested Tuesday morning after attempting to rob a bank in the southwestern part of the city.

A release from the Sioux Falls Police Department said the 39-year-old man walked into a bank at about 9:30 a.m. near 41st Street and Marion Road, where he gave a note to a cashier saying that he was robbing the bank.

The man was given money from the cashier, and then "wandered inside the building," according to the release, before customers detained him as police arrived.

The man had no weapons, and was arrested for second-degree robbery and petty theft.

The Argus Leader is not naming the man at this time because the court case is currently not one this news outlet would follow through trial. If major developments unfold, we will update accordingly.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Man arrested while robbing bank in southwestern Sioux Falls