Man Arrested While Still Sexually Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Fremont

A Florida woman was willing to go to some extreme depths to promote her Instagram account by sneaking into a local high school and posing as a student, police say. Audrey Nicole Francisquini, 28, is now facing charges of burglary, educational institution interference and resisting an officer after police said she “blended in with students” and nonchalantly walked into American Senior High School in Hialeah on Monday, according to a police report obtained by Oxygen.com. To carry out the ruse, Miami-Dade Police said the 28-year-old woman donned clothes similar to the high school students, carried a book bag and entered the school holding a skateboard and carrying a painting, the report said. After successfully gaining entry, police said she walked through the halls handing out flyers promoting her Instagram account and asking students to follow her on social media. She allegedly took cell phone video of herself wandering through the hallways. Audrey Nicole Francisquini Photo: Miami-Dade Corrections One student told local station WSVN that she had been recording video and showing off her Instagram account, which featured videos and images of her wearing a red devil’s mask. “It’s crazy,” the student said. “It’s very creepy.” Police said Francisquini had stopped some students in the hall, preventing them from getting to their classes in what they said was a “pre-planned” attempt to gain access to the school. As she wandered the halls, Francisquini was stopped by security while the other students were in class but she claimed she was looking for the registration office. Rather than going to the office as she had claimed she would, she continued to roam the halls until she was stopped by security a second time and they deemed her a “potential threat on campus,” police said. Francisquini refused to stop for security officers and managed to slip out of the school by using a side exit leading to the faculty parking lot, according to the police report. She left behind an obvious clue to her identity, however, on the flyers she had been passing out, which listed her Instagram handle. Police tracked her to her North Miami Beach home where they arrested her, authorities said. “I legit have I don’t know how many cops outside right now of my house,” Francisquini said in her last Instagram post before her arrest, WSVN reports. “I’m not going outside at all.” After she was taken into custody, police said she voluntary offered to show them the video she had recorded in the school, according to the report. Francisquini reportedly works as a salesperson for Carnival Cruise Lines. The company has said they are looking into the allegations against her. She was also once employed as a police officer in DeKalb County, Georgia. That job ended in 2017 after she was arrested and accused of hacking into a fellow officer’s social media accounts, The Washington Post reports. She was accused at the time of then posting nude images of the fellow officer on social media. Francisquini appeared in court Tuesday for a bond hearing, where Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer questioned how the 28-year-old was able to carry out the ruse. “First of all, I don’t know how you get into the school,” she said, according to WSVN. “They have a guard at the front. You have to show your ID.” Her bail was set at $2,000 and Francisquini was ordered to stay away from the school. In a statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade County Public Schools said they are looking into the incident. “This is an unfortunate incident involving a female who trespassed on school grounds under false pretenses. The individual, who posed as a student needing assistance, was approached by school personnel who recognized that she did not belong on campus,” the spokesperson said. “Miami-Dade Schools Police made contact with the individual and, subsequently, arrested her for her actions.” Oxygen.com reached out to the school district for additional comment, but did not receive an immediate response. Francisquini’s attorney, Olivia Issertell, also did not respond to Oxygen.com’s request for comment.