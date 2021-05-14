Man Arrested While Still Sexually Assaulting Elderly Asian Woman in Fremont

Carl Samson
·1 min read

A man was arrested for sexually assaulting a 67-year-old Asian woman in Fremont, Calif. on Thursday.

Caught in the act: Fremont police said the assault was still in progress when they responded to the problem call at approximately 11 a.m.

  • The incident occurred at a residence in the area of Grimmer Boulevard and Blacow Road.

  • “This was in an exterior portion of a residence, so it was obvious when the officers arrived on scene what was happening,” Sergeant Ricardo Tores said, according to KGO.

  • Officers immediately stopped the attack and took the suspect into custody.

  • The elderly victim was taken to a trauma center for treatment of serious head injuries, according to KTVU.


The charges: Alexander Lomax, 28, who is homeless, was charged with sexual assault, elder abuse and battery.

  • Additional charges may be considered as the investigation continues.

  • Lomax is also the suspect in a second assault that occurred earlier in the day in the area of Fremont Boulevard and Auto Mall Parkway.

  • The 28-year-old allegedly punched and pushed the 57-year-old victim — who is also Asian — before trying to sexually assault her.

  • However, a witness scared Lomax away before officers could arrive.


Both incidents are under investigation and anyone with information is urged to call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at (510) 790-6900 or text “Tip FremontPD” followed by a short message to 888777.

Featured Image via KTVU

