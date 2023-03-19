A Man Was Arrested After His Wife Found A Hidden Camera That Had Recorded Adults And Children Using Their Guest Bathroom, Police Said

Ryan Rovito via Redding Police Department Redding Police Department

A California father was arrested on suspicion of posessing more than 900 files of child sexual abuse material after his wife found a hidden camera in their guest bathroom, the Redding Police Department announced.

Ryan Rovito, 34, was arrested on Thursday after his wife reported him to police after she allegedly found the hidden camera and a hard drive, police said.

After finding the camera, his wife confronted him, and Rovito promised to remove and destroy it, police said. She instead went to police because she feared he had recorded their children using the bathroom, police said.

Forensic analysis of the hard drive allegedly found more than 900 images of child sexual abuse material and video footage of children and adults using the bathroom.

As of Sunday morning, Rovito was no longer listed on the jail's online inmate list. It was unclear whether Rovito had retained an attorney, and Redding police did not immediately respond to BuzzFeed News’ request for comment.

Court records show his wife has sought a temporary restraining order against him.

