Man arrested after woman died in motorcycle crash near Garden City

A Conway man has been arrested after a motorcycle crash in September resulted in a death.

Michael Edwards, 49, has been charged with driving under the influence that caused a fatality, which is a felony.

Autumn Viar, 36, suffered mass trauma from the wreck, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office. She had been transported to a local hospital, where she died at 10 p.m.

The Virginia woman was a passenger and not wearing a helmet, Darris Fowler said.

Edwards was arrested Oct. 9 and is still incarcerated at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Monday, according to online booking records. His bail is set at $50,000.

He was driving a 2003 Harley Davidson when he crashed into a 2002 Harley Davidson, said South Carolina Highway Patrol Brian Lee.

It is not clear which motorcycle she was riding on.

The incident happened on Highway 17 Business near Woodland Drive on Sept. 25.

No other details about the collision have been released. It is still under investigation.