Man arrested after woman dies at Leeds high-rise

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman at a high-rise tower block in Leeds.

West Yorkshire Police said officers were called to Oatland Court in Woodhouse at 17:15 BST on Wednesday.

A force spokesperson said a woman, who was given emergency treatment by paramedics, died at the scene.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident and remains in custody while inquiries continue, the spokesperson added.

