Man arrested after woman with 'horrific injuries' found dead inside flat

Police tape

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead inside a Blackpool flat.

Police believe the woman, identified as Alison Dodds, was assaulted, with a home office post mortem establishing she died from serious injuries.

Officers found the 51-year-old on Thursday last week at the flat on Redcar Road and arrested a 35-year-old man from Blackpool on Sunday.

“The victim in this case has suffered some horrific injuries and we have a dedicated team of officers working tirelessly to establish the circumstances surrounding her death,” Detective Chief Inspector Jane Webb of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Incident Team said.

“My thoughts do remain with Alison’s friends and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.”

Detective Chief Inspector Webb said the investigation was “fast-moving” and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We appreciated the support already given to us by many of the people in the community surrounding the address,” she said.

“The community should also be reassured that police will remain visible in the area. They are there to keep you safe, so do speak to them with any concerns or information you may have”.

Information can be reported by calling 101, quoting log 400 of September 21, 2023.

Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be reached in confidence on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

