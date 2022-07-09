Man arrested, woman injured in east Medford shooting

Jul. 9—A woman was shot, and a man was taken to jail Friday night in the wake of what police believe was a domestic violence incident at an east Medford home.

Joseph Shane Stephens, 55, was arrested on charges of first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon on accusations that he shot his wife at his residence in the 2000 block of Lawnridge Street in Medford, according to a news advisory issued Saturday by Medford police.

At about 10:37 p.m. Friday, a neighbor called 911 after reportedly hearing a gunshot then a woman yelling.

On scene, police found a woman with a gunshot wound, and Mercy Flights paramedics transported her to a nearby hospital. At 11:20 a.m. Saturday, police said the woman was in stable condition.

Police said Stephens came out of the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to the felony assault and weapon charges, Medford police charged Stephens with a misdemeanor count of menacing constituting domestic violence.

Stephens was being held in the jail Saturday without bail.