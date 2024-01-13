Man arrested, woman seriously injured in Brockton stabbing

Authorities are investigating after a Brockton woman was hospitalized with stab wounds on Friday night.

Officers responding to the area of 84 Studley Avenue around 10 p.m. for a report of a stabbing found a female victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Brockton Police. She was transported to an area hospital.

A 36-year-old Brockton man is in custody. He is facing several charges, including aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest, according to officials.

His identity is not being released at this time. It is unclear if the suspect and victim are known to each other.

The incident remains under investigation.

Earlier in the evening, a man was fatally shot at a hibachi restaurant less than five miles from Studley Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

