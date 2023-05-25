Man arrested after woman's body found dumped in Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge

Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge on Sunday, September 14, 2014.

A federal criminal complaint has been filed against a man for alleged first-degree premeditated murder of an elderly Native American woman whose body was found in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge in mid-May.

The woman, whose name has not been released by the FBI, is a member of the Comanche Nation and "appeared to have suffered bludgeon wounds to her face and head," according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the United States Western District Court of Oklahoma by FBI Special Agent Jesse Stoda. The woman was found dead in the refuge on May 17, and two days later investigators found in her Lawton home blood indicating a violent struggle.

More: Mustang teacher charged with rape for alleged sexual relationship with former student

Her vehicle was missing from the home, and later observed driving south of Dallas, Texas on May 21. The driver began to flee when law enforcement tried to make a traffic stop, eventually crashing into a lake. The two occupants tried to run away on foot but were caught and taken into custody.

The suspect waived his Miranda rights and, according to the affidavit, admitted to killing the woman at the request of his girlfriend who was a relative of the woman and taken into custody with him after the vehicle pursuit.

The suspect told investigators he went to the woman's home, bludgeoned her "to death with a brick, put her body in the trunk of" her own vehicle and dumped her body in the wildlife refuge.

More: Oklahoman faces federal charges, accused of threatening Stitt, DeSantis, others on Twitter

According to a press release from the day her body was found, the woman was in her mid to late 60's with dark/gray hair. She was missing her right index finger and half of her right middle finger, about 4'11" tall and weighing about 90 pounds.

The FBI is investigating the case because the crime happened on tribal lands.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: FBI makes arrest in Wichita Mountains dead body case