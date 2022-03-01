Man arrested in Woodbury prostitution sting sentenced to more than 16 years in prison

Mar. 1—A Brooklyn Park man charged with promoting prostitution in Woodbury was sentenced Friday to more than 16 years in prison.

James Edward Williams, 42, had an extensive criminal history, including felony convictions for sex trafficking, false imprisonment and domestic assault, when he was arrested in October 2020. He pleaded guilty a year later, just as his trial was set to begin.

His sentence "may seem high to some, but the defendant admitted to extreme exploitation of human beings for his own profit," said Washington County Attorney Pete Orput. "Given what he did to people, I'm satisfied that 201 months is an appropriate sentence to protect the public."

Police began investigating in September 2020 when a man told Woodbury police that his wallet was stolen out of a Woodbury Extended Stay hotel room by a woman he'd met on Tinder.

"The victim (J.R.) stated that after visiting him, she was picked up by an unknown person," the criminal complaint states. "Upon the departure of the female, J.R. noticed that his wallet was missing."

The victim's credit card was used at a Speedway gas station in St. Paul and a hotel in Shakopee. Shakopee police made contact with the hotel and discovered two suspects — Williams and the woman — in the room paid for with the stolen credit card.

When detectives ran the phone number in a law enforcement database that tracks commercial sex ads, they discovered dozens with photographs that matched the woman, according to the complaint.

Detectives began a text-message conversation with the woman, and she agreed to meet at a Woodbury apartment for $200 "in exchange for 30 minutes ... (and) discussed what type of sexual acts were included in the price," the complaint states.

Williams drove the woman to the apartment and parked at a nearby store. When police made contact, he said he "was coming from St. Paul to go shopping," the complaint states. "When confronted that he was observed dropping (the woman) off, he then admitted that he did, however denied any knowledge of commercial sex."

Williams was charged in October 2020 with promoting prostitution and engaging in sex trafficking. More charges were added, including several counts of witness tampering and no-contact order violations, when Williams made over 30 phone calls to the victim from the Washington County Jail in Stillwater, according to the criminal complaint.