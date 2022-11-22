Man arrested for wounding person in dwelling shooting

Nov. 22—THOMASVILLE — A man has been arrested and charged with wounding one person after shots were fired into an occupied residence last week.

The shooting happened Nov. 16 at a residence in the 600 block of Cox Avenue, according to the Thomasville Police Department. One person was struck by gunfire.

Last Thursday, Thomasville police officers arrested Qwaizoun Ortes Sampson-Jordan in the shooting. Sampson-Jordan was apprehended by Thomasville and Winston-Salem Police Department officers at a location on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem.

Sampson-Jordan was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm in the city limits, Thomasville police report.

Further details weren't released.

Sampson-Jordan was in the Davidson County Jail in Lexington as of Monday.