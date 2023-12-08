Man arrested after wrecking into patrol car

Dec. 7—ARCHDALE — A man who drove his motorcycle into the back of a parked patrol car was arrested because he is a felon and had a shotgun strapped to his motorcycle, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

A deputy was on Clifton Drive in the Archdale area the night of Tuesday, Dec. 5, when Thurman Earl Sampson, 45, came driving south on Clifton Drive without his headlight on and hit the back of the patrol car, the sheriff's office said. Sampson flew off the motorcycle and landed in front of the patrol car.

The deputy called EMS and the N.C. State Highway Patrol.

While inspecting the damage to both vehicles, the deputy found a shotgun strapped on the motorcycle. It was removed and placed in the trunk of the patrol car.

Sampson ¬ — who was convicted of multiple felonies in 1995, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny and breaking and entering, according to the N.C. Department of Adult Correction — also was found to have ammunition, the sheriff's office said.

After he was evaluated by EMS, Sampson was arrested and charged with felony possession of a firearm by a felon. His bond was set at $5,000 unsecured.

The Highway Patrol also was expected to issue multiple traffic citations against Sampson.