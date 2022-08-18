Man arrested at YCHS for alleged sex assault

Aug. 18—On Tuesday morning, Yuba City police arrested an 18-year-old male at Yuba City High School for multiple charges pertaining to rape and sexual assault.

A juvenile victim had reported alleged sexual assaults on Monday to the Yuba City Police Department. Officials said the assaults had been occurring for approximately nine months.

The victim told police that the suspect, 18-year-old Trinidad Avalos of Yuba City, had allegedly threatened physical harm toward the victim if they did not engage in sexual acts with him.

According to officials, Avalos was arrested on Tuesday at 11 a.m. on charges of kidnapping with the intent to rape, criminal threats, sodomy with a minor, oral copulation, and possession of child pornography.