Man arrested in New Year's Day 'ambush' where two Ocala partygoers were shot and killed

Ocala Police Department officials have arrested one person in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of two people and injured several others in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 1.

Police arrested Lebron Mondale Jones, 19, of Anthony early Wednesday and booked him into the county jail on two counts of second-degree murder with a firearm and four counts of attempted second-degree murder with a firearm. Jones is being held without bail. Officials believe he was one of the triggermen.

D'amonta Harris, 30, and Abdul Hakeem Van Croskey, 24, were gunned downed about 4:30 a.m. on New Year's Day while they were at a party near the 1600 block of Southwest Fifth Street. Four other people were injured.

Police said Jones was part of a small group that ambushed the party and fired shots into the crowd. Detective Zach Boyer said he was able to identify Jones as one of the shooters. Other suspects are being sought.

Any information about this shooting call (352)369-7000, Crime Stoppers at (352)368-STOP, or www.crimestoppers.com.

According to police records, the agency recorded 83 shootings, of which six were gun-related murders, during 2022. As of the middle of this month, there have been 53 shootings, five of them were gun-related murders.

In 2022, the city had seven murders, compared with nine as of early November.

Other arrests for Lebron Mondale Jones

Local records show Jones has two pending criminal cases.

He was arrested in September and charged with burglary of a conveyance, attempt to commit fraudulent use of a credit car and petit theft.

In that case, the victim told Ocala police that someone entered her vehicle in late June and took her purse, which contained her driver's license and credit and debit cards.

Through their investigation, officers were able to identify Jones through a Cashapp transaction involving the victim's debit card.

Prosecutors later dropped the burglary and petit theft charges, saying the evidence they have would not be sufficient to get a guilty verdict at trial. The third charge remains pending.

Jones bonded out of jail not long after his September arrest and was arrested again in October on a retail petit theft charge.

In that case, Jones was accused of not scanning all the items from his shopping cart at Walmart.

The Public Defender's Office is representing Jones in both cases.

