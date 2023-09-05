Man arrested in New York City for Pittsburgh shooting

Pittsburgh police have made an arrest in a non-fatal shooting in August.

Police say they arrested Richard Worley early Tuesday morning in New York City with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force.

Worley was wanted in connection to the shooting of a woman in the city last month.

He is facing several charges, including criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Chiller Theater returning 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11 Man surrenders after shooting, hostage situation in McKeesport Breeze Airways has biggest sale ever, discounting Pittsburgh International Airport flights by 50% VIDEO: Busy Labor Day weekend breaks travel records DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts