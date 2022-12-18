Man arrested in New York in connection with Stoughton homicide

STOUGHTON — A man with ties to Stoughton and Brockton has been arrested in New York in connection with a homicide that occurred in Stoughton last week, officials said.

Victor Carter, 39, was taken into custody Saturday afternoon on a Stoughton District Court warrant charging him with the murder of Amber Buckner, the Norfolk County district attorney's office said.

Carter, who has recent addresses in Stoughton and Brockton, "had a relationship history with Buckner," a spokesperson for the DA's office said.

Buckner was found dead inside an outbuilding behind the main house at 743 Park St. in Stoughton on Dec. 13.

The Stoughton Police Department and State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk County district attorney's office investigate a homicide after a woman's body was discovered in an outbuilding at 743 Park St. in Stoughton on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

A person familiar with Buckner was expecting to see her that Tuesday morning and went to the "shed-type outbuilding," a structure that is not attached to the home, to find her, which is when her body was located, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said last week.

When Buckner was found, Morrissey said it was "obvious to our officers at the time that the person had suffered some significant injuries."

"Stoughton Police and the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Detective Unit have been working non-stop to collect evidence and intelligence in this case,” Morrissey said Saturday in a written statement. "When probable cause was met to obtain the warrant, we began working with the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section (VFAS) of the Massachusetts State Police and law enforcement partners in the region."

Stoughton police detectives Daniel Barber and Sandra Barrett at the homicide scene on Park Street where a woman's body was found in an outbuilding behind a house on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

Carter was arrested early Saturday afternoon at the Port Authority Bus Terminal in New York City by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Police Department, working with members of the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section.

"We extend our particular gratitude to the Port Authority Police for their help and assistance in their jurisdiction," Morrissey said.

Following the murder last week, Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara and Morrissey confirmed that it appeared to be an "isolated incident" and that there was no danger to the public.

Carter will have his first appearance in a New York court to start the rendition process. The date of his Stoughton District Court arraignment will be determined through that process, the DA's office said.

McNamara and Morrissey recommend that anyone in an abusive relationship contact Massachusetts' statewide domestic violence services hotline.

“If you do not feel safe in your relationship, or you know someone who is not safe in their relationship, calling SafeLink at 877-785-2020 is a confidential first step on the path to safety,” Morrissey said.

