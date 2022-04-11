Man arrested in Zavala County vehicle chase charged for murder in Big Spring

BIG SPRING — A vehicle chase and crash southwest of San Antonio has led to the arrest of a man in connection with the death of a local woman, the Big Spring Police Department said in a news release Monday.

The investigation began after a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Zavala County attempted a traffic stop of a Dodge pickup driven by Timothy Michael Geng, 58, at about 7 p.m. Saturday. The driver allegedly refused to pull over, and the trooper pursued until the truck crashed. Geng was taken into custody, the release said.

During the investigation of that incident, the release said, law enforcement had reason to check the welfare of Guadalupe Miranda, 68, of Big Spring.

Big Spring police at about 7:25 p.m. found Miranda's body at a residence in the 1500 block of Vines Avenue, the release said. Investigators believed her death to be suspicious and obtained a search warrant for the residence.

The next day, Big Spring police obtained an arrest warrant for Geng for the charge of murder. As of Monday, the release said, Big Spring police detectives were in Zavala County processing evidence, with Geng scheduled to be transported to Howard County.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Zavala County vehicle chase leads to death investigation in Big Spring