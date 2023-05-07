A man who arrived at the scene of the Allen, Texas, mass shooting said he found a girl with 'no face' and a mother who died protecting her son from bullets: 'It's just unfathomable to see the carnage.'

People raise their hands as they leave Allen Premium Outlets, where a mass shooting killed at least nine people on May 6, 2023. LM Otero/AP

At least 9 people were killed after a mass shooting on Saturday at an Allen, Texas, shopping center.

One man jumped into action after his son who, works at the mall, called about a potential shooting.

The father told a CBS News affiliate about the "carnage" he witnessed when he arrived at the scene.

A man who rushed to the Allen, Texas, shopping center where at least nine people were killed in a mass shooting on Saturday afternoon said he witnessed a horrific scene of "carnage," CBS News affiliate KTVT reported.

Steven Spainhouer told the news outlet that he immediately went to Allen Premium Outlets after his son, who worked at an H&M store at the mall, called about a shooting. He said he arrived at the location before emergency responders and quickly tried to provide aid.

"I never imagined in a hundred years I would be thrust into the position of being the first responder on the side to take care of people," Spainhouer told KTVT.

As he tried to provide CPR to victims, Spainhouer, holding back tears, told a KTVT news reporter J.D. Miles that he knew there were at least three people he couldn't help, including a girl and a mother.

"The first girl I walked up to was crouched down, covering her head in the bushes. So I felt for a pulse, pulled her head to the side, and she had no face," he told the local outlet.

Spainhouer said he also found a child covered by his mother, who had died in the attack.

"When I rolled the mother over, he came out, and I asked him, 'Are you okay?' And he said, 'My mom is hurt. My mom is hurt,'" Spainehouer recalled. "So rather than traumatize him any more I put him around the corner, sat him down. He was covered from head to toe like somebody had poured blood on him."

Spainhouer's son was not injured in the incident. Spainhouer told KTVT that the scene he witnessed was life-altering.

"No one can see what they saw today and not be affected by it. It's not a situation that I would wish upon anybody. It's just unfathomable to see the carnage," he said.

At least nine people were killed in the mass shooting — the second such incident in the state about a week after five people were shot in San Jacinto County.

Allen Fire Department Chief Jonathan Boyd said in a press conference that seven people were found dead at the scene, while two others died after they were transported to local hospitals. Seven people were still hospitalized at the time of the conference, with three in "critical surgery," he said.

