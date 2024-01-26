Man arrives at hospital after being shot in Dayton

A man arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound in Dayton early Friday morning.

Dayton Police officers were dispatched around 2:09 a.m. to the 2800 block of Salem Avenue on initial reports of a shooting.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells News Center 7 that a man walked into Grandview Hospital with a gunshot wound.

No other information is available currently.

The shooting remains under investigation.