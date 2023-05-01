Man arrives at hospital with gunshot wounds, police investigate drive-by shooting in Perry South

A man went to a hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after police began investigating reports of shots fired in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Pittsburgh police were called to the 200 block of Kennedy Avenue at around 5:50 p.m. on Sunday for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived at the scene they no witnesses on the scene.

Police say city cameras observed a man shooting from the window of a silver SUV.

As police were investigating, a 19-year-old man arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He is listed in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Smoke billows from Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurant on McKnight Road Woman dead after rollover crash in Churchill Tree falls on moving vehicle on I-79, driver ejected after car rolls over Person in critical condition after apparent drive-by shooting in South Side DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts