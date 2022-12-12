Man arrives at Lexington hospital with stab wound early Monday, police say

A man showed up at a Lexington hospital with a stab wound early Monday morning, according to Lexington police.

The report came in at 12:44 a.m., according to Lt. Joe Anderson with the Lexington Police Department. The man told police he was injured at Clamatos Restaurante at 2304 Versailles Road.

Friends took him to UK Hospital and his injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Anderson said police don’t have any suspect information to release and the incident is being investigated.