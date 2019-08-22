Man asked about cruelty to a pig at the Iowa State Fair. He was ejected for life

DES MOINES – Wheaten Mather and a friend had just walked the Iowa State Fair midway on Aug. 9 when they decided to have a look at the animals.

Mather, 40, said he took a few pictures with a calf inside the cattle barn when he turned outside and heard a commotion. Next to them, he said, was a pig outside the swine barn making a “crazy squealing noise” while being prodded by a boy who appeared to be about 11 or 12.

Hearing the animal in distress, Mather began recording with his cellphone. The boy, accompanied by a man, was hitting the animal with a show stick in the face, trying to compel the pig to get onto a trailer, Mather said.

Wheaten Mather, 40, of Des Moines, just before he says he saw a pig being abused by a competitor at the Iowa State Fair. More

“When that pig turned around, I could see he had lash marks on his face, and my heart just absolutely sank,” Mather said.

Mather, a Michigan native who moved to Des Moines from Los Angeles two years ago, said he wasn't familiar with what children are taught about using show sticks, also called hog whips, at the fair. But he did want to raise concerns to fair officials about what he saw.

Mather said he's never been an animal rights activist. But he brought concerns to Reader's Watchdog about the State Fair's treatment of his concerns as more fairs and farmers across the country are being challenged by animal rights groups to treat farm animals more humanely.

Mather said after he took video Aug. 9, he approached someone wearing an Iowa State Fair shirt and asked to speak to someone in authority. That person told him to talk to the people sitting on horses in the livestock barns.

He said he asked one of those people if striking pigs was standard practice at the fair. The woman said, "Yes."

Now more upset, he showed her the video. “Is hitting a pig in the face with a whip – is this (expletive) standard practice?” he said.

Mather eventually left the fair that night and later consulted family and friends about what to do.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, Mather returned to the fair and said he wound up running into fair CEO and manager Gary Slater. Slater was wrapping up a KCCI news interview next to the fair’s marketing director, Mindy Williamson.

“I said, ‘All I’m asking for is a meeting, so I can share the video with you, and find out what would you put in place to prevent this from happening in the future,’” Mather said.

Mather said Slater was tolerant of his questions at first, but then became perturbed the more he pressed for specific answers. Slater, he said, repeatedly deferred questions about the fair's responsibility to police animal cruelty, saying he should have addressed the treatment of the pig with the boy's family, or 4-H and FFA.

Mather said he didn't feel the boy could be blamed for what he was taught but that fair employees should have stepped in if an animal was being abused.

“I was not at all aggressive, but very firm in my stance,” he said. “I told him, 'You run the fair, so I am hoping to find someone who is compassionate and will listen to me, or I will post the video.'

"(Slater) said, 'Do what you need to do.'"

Mather's friend Matt West, who was there Aug. 18, backed Mather's description of what transpired with Slater.

"Wheaton's a very passionate guy when it comes to stuff like that. He's just got a big heart," West told Watchdog. "But it seems like (Slater) just didn't want to engage with him."

West said he saw Mather's video from the first Friday of the fair and agreed the pig was being abused. "I understand pigs are livestock – they're food – but you can at least treat them with decency," he said.