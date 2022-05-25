Man asked to talk to Tyler Perry — then threatened to blow up his studio, GA cops say

A man who became frustrated when he couldn’t talk to Tyler Perry threatened to blow up his studio company in a voicemail has been arrested and charged, Georgia police say.

The man, who police later identified as Coles Arrasheed of New Jersey, called Perry’s studio in Atlanta, Georgia, multiple times in April and told receptionists that he had been in touch with Perry on Twitter, according to a police report from the Atlanta Police Department.

A representative of Terry Perry Studios could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

Perry is an actor, screenwriter, director and producer best known for his popular movies including “Why Did I Get Married?,” “Diary of a Black Woman” and “Good Deeds.” In 2022, he will be inducted into the Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame, according to BlackEnterprise.com.

The receptionist told Arrasheed that he could not speak to Perry, and he got angry and began to “talk to her crazy,” according to the report.

After the angry phone calls, the receptionist told police that she put Arrasheed on a block list, but later discovered that he had left threatening voicemails saying that he would blow up the studio, according to the report.

The Fulton County District Attorney’s office took out a warrant for Arrasheed’s arrest on a felony charge of making terrorist threats, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Arrasheed, who lives in New Jersey, was transported from the Essex County Sheriff’s Office in Newark, New Jersey, on May 13 and booked into the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was released on $5,000 bond on May 17.

